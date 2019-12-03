CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Aaliyah’s Music Finally Coming to Streaming Platforms in 2020

File photo dated 20 March 2000 shows US recording

Source: Vince Bucci / Getty

It’s been 18 years since Aaliyah‘s untimely death and fans have been waiting to hear her music on streaming platforms.

The singer’s debut album is the only one available on streaming platforms because it wasn’t released under her deal with her uncle, Barry Hankerson.

The Pop Hub reported that Hankerson teased that he’s finally releasing Aaliyah’s music to all streaming platforms in 2020.

“We listened, this is not a drill in honor of the great legacy of #Aaliyah,” Hankerson tweeted, tagging major streaming brands such as Spotify, Tidal, Apple Music and Amazon Prime.”

Hankerson announced that the music will be available on the late singer’s 41st birthday, January 16th, 2020.

 

Aaliyah’s Music Finally Coming to Streaming Platforms in 2020  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Also On 105.3 RnB:
Videos
Latest
16 items
Rapper Rah Digga Takes On Twitter In Support…
 20 hours ago
12.02.19
‘Queen & Slim’ Stars Address Portraying Black Americans…
 2 weeks ago
11.22.19
Rapsody Speaks Out After Grammy Snub
 2 weeks ago
11.20.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close