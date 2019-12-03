CLOSE
Janet Jackson Honors Rihanna At British Fashion Awards

Rihanna Fenty Launch

Source: MARTIN BUREAU/AFP/Getty Images) / MARTIN BUREAU/AFP/Getty Images)

Rihanna was honored by her idol Janet Jackson in London on Monday as she was awarded for her design work at the 2019 British Fashion Awards.

Ri-Ri claimed the Urban Luxe prize for her contributions to sportswear through her Fenty brand, and Jackson was on hand to present the award to the singer.

The R&B legend later took to social media to share a black-and-white snap of the stars embracing backstage at the British Fashion Council show, which she simply captioned, “Congratulations #FashionAwards”.

Congratulations 🖤 #FashionAwards

