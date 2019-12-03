Uber Has Put The Brakes On It’s “Driverless Cars”…..For Now

Uber & it’s “Driverless Cars” continue to prove that they are NOT safe enough to be anywhere on public streets. Recently one of their ‘inventions’ struck a woman crossing the street. You know why? Because it wasn’t designed to recognize pedestrians outside of crosswalks according to the Washington Post. Jason Levine, the executive Director of the Center for Auto Safety in Washington D.C. said “Even the most junior human driver knows to expect that people sometimes walk outside of crosswalks. When we have public road testing that has programming that essentially chooses to ignore the realities of how people interact with public infrastructure, it’s really dangerous.” In ya man Eddie O’s opinion cars with drivers are dangerous enough, & ya’ll want to put cars with NO drivers on the roads?!? Straight nonsense……that’s all I have to say about that!

