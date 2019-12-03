The Seahawks Take On The Vikings On “Monday Night Football!”

CLOSE
Now this should be a good one. After the 49ers lost Sunday to the Ravens, the top spot in the NFC is up for grabs. The Minnesota Vikings (8-3) travel to CenturyLink Field to face the Seattle Seahawks (9-2) on “Monday Night Football!” This match up has all the makings of a classic in my opinion, especially with whats at stake. If the Seahawks win they will be the number one seed in the NFC. If Minnesota wins they will advance to the number two seed right behind the 49ers. Good luck to both teams & we’ll see what happens!

