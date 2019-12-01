CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Terry Glenn Jr, Son of Late NFL star Terry Glenn, Passed, Age 22

Buffalo Bills v New England Patriots

Source: Mitchell Layton / Getty

Prayers are in order as it is being reported that Terry Glenn Jr, son of the late NFL star Terry Glenn Sr passed away on Thanksgiving at the age of 22 of an alleged accidental drug overdose in his home in Columbus, OH.

Stellar Ohio State Buckeye and NFL wide receiver Terry Glenn Sr. passed away in 2017 in Irving, Texas from a fatal car crash.

We will be keeping the Glenn family uplifted in our prayers.

See Terry Glenn Jr.s Twitter post earlier Thanksgiving in remembrance of his father Terry Glenn Sr. Below.

Sam Sylk in the studio

Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show

27 photos Launch gallery

Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show

Continue reading Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show

Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show

The Sam Sylk Show on 93.1 WZAK in Cleveland Monday-Friday from 10 am to 3 pm

Terry Glenn Jr, Son of Late NFL star Terry Glenn, Passed, Age 22  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Videos
Latest
‘Queen & Slim’ Stars Address Portraying Black Americans…
 1 week ago
11.22.19
Rapsody Speaks Out After Grammy Snub
 2 weeks ago
11.20.19
Behind The Scenes: Spike Lee To Direct Hip…
 3 weeks ago
11.14.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close