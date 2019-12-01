Prayers are in order as it is being reported that Terry Glenn Jr, son of the late NFL star Terry Glenn Sr passed away on Thanksgiving at the age of 22 of an alleged accidental drug overdose in his home in Columbus, OH.

Stellar Ohio State Buckeye and NFL wide receiver Terry Glenn Sr. passed away in 2017 in Irving, Texas from a fatal car crash.

We will be keeping the Glenn family uplifted in our prayers.

See Terry Glenn Jr.s Twitter post earlier Thanksgiving in remembrance of his father Terry Glenn Sr. Below.

I miss him so much. ☝🏽 this time of the year is the hardest by far man… this was his holiday and the last one got cut short right before we were allllll gonna be together… really just wonder why — Terry Glenn (@TerryGlennJr) November 28, 2019

Terry Glenn Jr, Son of Late NFL star Terry Glenn, Passed, Age 22 was originally published on wzakcleveland.com