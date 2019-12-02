What Did Gabrielle Union Go Through at ‘America’s Got Talent’ Before She Was Reportedly Fired?

NBC announced that Gabrielle Union, along with Julianne Hough, was not returning to the popular and long-running ‘America’s Got Talent’ after only one season.

Viewers and fans were puzzled as the two judges helped double the show’s social media presence, with Union the more popular of the pair.

Now, there is more insight as to why they were let go, particularly Union, who received a lot of notes regarding her hairstyle, according to Bossip:

As for Union–who declined to comment–it’s being reported that she was subjected to a very specific critique: that her rotating hair styles were “too black” for the audience of America’s Got Talent.

The two ultimately received notes regarding their appearances – hair, makeup, and fashion, though Hough issued a denial.

Another issue Union and others related to the show raised was regarding race, especially in regards to a white contestant:

The contestant’s gimmick involved rapid costume changes while impersonating a multitude of famous singers, and when he emerged as Beyoncé, his hands appeared as black.

Those are just the latest examples of a “toxic culture” that Union, along with Hough, had to endure on “AGT.”

Luckily for the ‘Bring It On’ star, her husband, NBA legend Dwyane Wade, took to his Twitter to offer his support for her:

“Men lie, Women lie, numbers don’t” Over this past year I’ve been approached by many people saying that my wife @itsgabrielleu is the main reason they’ve started watching #AGT or that they love her insight and sincerity on the show. — DWade (@DwyaneWade) November 27, 2019

So when i got the news that my wife was being fired—my first question was obviously why!? Iam still waiting on a good answer to that question. But if anyone knows @itsgabrielleu or have heard of her you know she’s an advocate for our community and culture. — DWade (@DwyaneWade) November 27, 2019

As proud as i were of her being selected as a judge on #AGT— Iam even more proud of her standing up for what she stands for and that’s US. — DWade (@DwyaneWade) November 27, 2019

So 🥂 to you @itsgabrielleu on not losing sight of the lessons we’ve talked about teaching our daughter and for kicking ass while you were on that platform. Number 1 judge on one of the biggest shows in the world‼️ — DWade (@DwyaneWade) November 27, 2019

Now that love right there!

As for ‘AGT,’ host Terry Crews, and the other two judges, Simon Cowell (who is also the producer) and Howie Mandel, are slated to return for another season. No word yet on who will replace Union and Hough, who had replaced Mel B and Heidi Klum for this past season.

