Charlotte is having an enormous challenge getting a handle of the escalating violence besieging many of its communities. As 2019 winds down, the Queen City is fast approaching its hundredth homicide. Indeed, there’s nothing more disheartening than to turn on the news to learn that another life has been snatched by violence – especially by use of a gun. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland delved into these issues Makheru Bradley of Africkan Liberation Media and Mike Slaughter, Hector Garcia and Adam Riley all of the Young Life organization.
Getting a handle on the City’s Escalating Violence was originally published on praisecharlotte.com
