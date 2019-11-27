World AIDS Day is Sunday Dec. 1. Bishop Oliver Clyde Allen III serves on Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms LGBT Advisory Board; and is the Southern Region Vice Chair officer of the DNC LGBTQ Caucus Advisory Board. He is an advocate for HIV/AIDS awareness.

At the end of 2018 there were approximately 37.9 million people living with HIV, an estimated 79% of people living with HIV knew their status, and 1 in 7 people with the virus didn’t know they had it.

Allen says “silence kills” and in order to save lives we need to talk about it. He believes as a community we need to “make sure that everybody knows their status,” if you’re negative and at risk get on PREP, and if you’re positive you need to get treatment. They key to making people feel comfortable getting tested is to “erase the stigma.”

Bishop Oliver Clyde Allen III Talks About World AIDS Day was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris Posted 11 hours ago

Also On 105.3 RnB: