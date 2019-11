Tomorrow is Thanksgiving and we all have something to be thankful for. Chris Paul says Monica Lewinsky is thankful that America sees her as a classy woman now and he’s thankful to have been a part of the Tom Joyner Morning Show for 10 years. He’s so thankful that he got to be a part of such a great On Air family and even more thankful to the listeners for supporting him all these years.

Morning Minute: Time To Be Thankful was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris Posted 11 hours ago

