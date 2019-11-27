Tesla Introduces Their New “Cybertruck!”

When you look on the road these days you can’t help but notice the popularity of one car, & that’s Tesla. Thanks to Elon Musk, the CEO of the auto manufacturer, they have been on fire the past couple of years. Last week they presented their latest project…..the Tesla Cybertruck. Their going after the #1 pick up truck which is the Ford F-150 & in a promotional video they show their Cybertruck “towing” an F-150 up a hill with no problem. The base version (single motor) is slated to sale for $39,900, & the dual motor version for $49,000. They already have 200,00 orders for the models according to CNBC so clearly it’s already a hit. 2021 should be a good year for the Tesla team!

