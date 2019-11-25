LL Cool J will host the 42nd annual Kennedy Center Honors. The two-time Grammy Award winner was the first rapper to ever earn Kennedy Center Honors back in 2017. The event will take place on December 8th and will later air as a two-hour special on December 15th. Kennedy Center Honors are handed out to those in the performing arts for their contributions to American pop culture.

(Source-Deadline)

LL Cool J To Host 42nd Annual Kennedy Center Honors was originally published on wtlcfm.com

JC Posted 18 hours ago

Also On 105.3 RnB: