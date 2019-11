Now this is DOPE!!! The New York Knicks have hooked up with the Queens legends RUN DMC & Chase Bank to create this exclusive collab collection! Rev Run & DMC are both huge Knicks fans so this is crazy, especially when you do it for your hometown!! The exclusive collection created by Brooklyn designers the Griggs Brothers dropped on November 23rd & consists of shirts (short & long sleeve) & jackets. I’ll definitely be purchasing some of this!