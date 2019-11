So many times artists are in the news for gossip & the negative, so ya boy Eddie O has to show the luv when brothas are doing great things in the community. Much respect to Future who had his “8th Annual Golden Wishes Gala” last week at the Georgia Aquarium (of course……in the ATL)! The event gave back in a huge way by providing more than 300 seniors five course meals, music from a live band & a DJ, dancing, raffles & giveaways, & a great time. Way to go Future!

