Britney Spears ‘The Zone’ Immersive Pop-Up Experience Inspired By Greatest Hits

Have you ever pretended to be Britney Spears in a Britney Spears music video growing up? Yeah? Same. In January 2020, you’re pretending will be taken to new heights in an immersive Los Angeles pop-up experience called “The Zone”.

The Zone’s webpage says the pop-up “is a 60-90 minute cutting-edge, interactive experience designed to stimulate all of your senses.” It is also “the only place where you can be a part of Britney’s music video worlds.”

According to Billboard, The exhibit will feature 10 rooms inspired by all of Britney’s biggest hits and most iconic music videos such as the locker rooms from “…Baby One More Time” and the galactic “Oops…I Did it Again” scenery. You can also roam and dance down the “Toxic” aisles of a commercial airline.

Tickets are currently on sale for a not so cheap price of $59.99 per person but just imagine all those instagram photo ops! Totally worth it in my opinion.

