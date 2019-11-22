LeBron James Shares His Biggest Fan Gloria James Congratulations

LeBron James made history by being the only player to have a triple double on every team in the league was recognized and congratulated by many people but the one that mattered most to him was by his biggest fan, his ride or die, the one that if not for them…his mother Gloria James.

LeBron James shared a message from his mother Gloria James congratulating him on being the G.O.A.T a message that King James chose to share with the world from a woman who is quite simply incredible to him.

Gloria James recognizes that her son, LeBron James, is the greatest of all time but to LeBron that title goes to her.

See LeBron James post below

