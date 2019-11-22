CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Congratulations: Chris Brown’s Baby Boy Is Here!?

Premiere Of Screen Gems' 'Takers' - After Party

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

Congratulations are definitely in order as it is being reported/confirmed by TMZ, and Breezy’s encrypted Instagram posts that he is now officially the father of a baby boy. Chris Brown’s ex girlfriend , baby mama and model Ammika Harris also posted a message in her IG stories as well saying “I was in love, when I first saw you.”

This will be Chris Brown’s 2nd child, he is the father of 5 year Royalty.

The 30 year old signer is having an amazing year musically as he is a nominee for the 2020 Grammy’s.

Check out Chris Browns posts below

View this post on Instagram

11-20-2019

A post shared by CHRIS BROWN (@chrisbrownofficial) on

Sam Sylk in the studio

Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show

27 photos Launch gallery

Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show

Continue reading Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show

Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show

The Sam Sylk Show on 93.1 WZAK in Cleveland Monday-Friday from 10 am to 3 pm

Congratulations: Chris Brown’s Baby Boy Is Here!?  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Videos
Latest
Rapsody Speaks Out After Grammy Snub
 2 days ago
11.20.19
Behind The Scenes: Spike Lee To Direct Hip…
 1 week ago
11.14.19
Idris Elba Wants You To Know That He…
 1 week ago
11.14.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close