Congratulations are definitely in order as it is being reported/confirmed by TMZ, and Breezy’s encrypted Instagram posts that he is now officially the father of a baby boy. Chris Brown’s ex girlfriend , baby mama and model Ammika Harris also posted a message in her IG stories as well saying “I was in love, when I first saw you.”
This will be Chris Brown’s 2nd child, he is the father of 5 year Royalty.
The 30 year old signer is having an amazing year musically as he is a nominee for the 2020 Grammy’s.
Check out Chris Browns posts below
Congratulations: Chris Brown’s Baby Boy Is Here!? was originally published on wzakcleveland.com