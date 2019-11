Steph Curry’s Unanimous Media Production Company is teaming up with John Legend’s Get Lifted Film Company to release a new film called “Signing Day”. According to the Jasmin Brand it’s a drama about a female sports agent that will do almost whatever she can to sign a hot young basketball talent. This is Steph’s first project for his Sony Pictures deal & I’m sure it’s gonna turn out great!

Also On 105.3 RnB: