The presidential debate last night was rather entertaining. Kamala Harris shut folks down like she always does, Joe Biden was trying to ride the fact that he worked with Obama, Pete Buttigeg was just there, and Tulsi Gabbard was dressed funny. But Huggy was just shocked that not a single candidate mentioned the Popeyes chicken sandwich!

Huggy Lowdown: The Popeyes Sandwich Is Important was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris Posted 11 hours ago

