Roy Wood Jr. pointed out that “we are basically a year away” from the presidential election. Which means we have “another year of watching white people , and a couple black people y’all probably won’t vote for because y’all wrong, argue with each other.”

Last night’s debate got interesting when Joe Biden’s comments about weed came up. Earlier this week he said that he doesn’t believe weed should be legalized because it’s a “gateway drug,” Cory Booker’s response was epic. He said, “I thought you might have been high when you said it.”

The best way to describe what happened when Booker said that is like when “the kid on the basketball court that you ain’t sure if he knows what goal he’s supposed to shoot it in” gets one.

Wood said that Biden had a terrible night, which most people agree with. Biden said to end domestic violence “we’ve got to keep punching and punching and punching…” that about sums up his night.

Roy Wood Jr. Says Cory Booker Got A Good Diss In Last Night was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris Posted 11 hours ago

