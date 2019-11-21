Eddie Murphy & Others To Be Honored At Critics Choice Association

The Critics Choice Association will have it’s Celebration Of Black Cinema Monday December 2nd at the new Landmark Annex in Los Angeles! Eddie Murphy along with Nia Long, Chiwetel Ejiofor & Kasi Lemmons will all be honored for their achievements in film according to EURweb. Eddie will receive the “Career Achievement Award” for all of his amazing work which should be a great presentation……soooooooooo much material! His resume is incredible, & you can add his most recent film “Dolemite Is My Name” to the list. Congrats to all the honorees!

