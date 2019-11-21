Worried That The Flu Will Wipe You Out This Winter?

Flu season is here! But, don’t worry!

There are some things that you can do to soothe flu symptoms with natural remedies and not let the flu drag you down this winter.

Complications from the flu can be serious , but experts say that there are easy home treatments you can use to feel better.

Doctors recommend vitamin C as a home remedy for the flu and keeping your living areas, especially kitchens and bathrooms, clean and bleached down to keep germs from breeding.

Dealing with a sore throat? Honey a favorite remedy to soothe a sore throat and suppress a coughs.

And Grandma’s homemade chicken soup can actually make you feel better by keeping you warm and hydrated.

My MeMaw always added lots of garlic to help fight congestion.

Experts also recommend getting a flu shot every year and if you still have symptoms after seven to 10 days, be sure to make an appointment with your doctor.

And the best thing that you can do when you are battling a cold or the flu, is to get some good rest.

-@ChirlGirl

