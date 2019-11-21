CLOSE
California Is Kicking Some Car Makers To The Curb!

California is telling automakers to level up or get out of the game.

The state will stop buying vehicles from Fiat Chrysler, General Motors, Toyota and other car manufacturers that do not honor their emissions standards.

The ban will be implemented in January 2020, intensifies the battle over climate change between Trump and the state, which he appears to like bullying.

The state’s governor  says that “Car makers that have chosen to be on the wrong side of history will be on the losing end of California’s buying power.”

-@ChirlGirl

