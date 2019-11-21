White House Denies Trump Health Emergency

It seems like the Impeachment process is starting to get to Number 45!

Trump was rushed in an unannounced trip to Walter Reed Medical Center for “regular, primary preventive care.”

Two days later, Trump’s physician issued a late-night statement:

“Despite some of the speculation, the president has not had any chest pain, nor was he evaluated or treated for any urgent or acute issues,” Cmdr. Sean P. Conley, the president’s Navy physician, wrote in a memo released by the White House in an unusual late-night statement. “Specifically, he did not undergo any specialized cardiac or neurologic evaluations.”

-@ChirlGirl

