Michelle Obama is competing against the Beastie Boys for a Grammy. The former First Lady is nominated for the Best Spoken Word Album for her memoir “Becoming.” She’s sold more than 11-million copies since its release last November and has toured more than 30 cities. Her husband has won two Grammys in the same category.

(Source-CNN)

Michelle Obama Nominated For Grammy For Audio Memoir was originally published on wtlcfm.com

JC Posted 14 hours ago

Also On 105.3 RnB: