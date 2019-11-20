MLB Pitcher Felipe Vazquez Slapped With 21 New Child Porn Related Charges

MLB pitcher Felipe Vazquez is even more trouble now. Back in September, Vazquez was slapped with charges in connection to an improper relationship with a young girl. TMZ Sports is reporting that he has been hit 21 additional charges.

The gossip site is reporting that the 28-year-old Pirates pitcher was denied bail and was slapped with multiple child pornography-related charges on top of the ones he already had.

Per TMZ Sports:

The 28-year-old All-Star showed up to a Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania courtroom on Tuesday with shackles on his ankles and wrists … and was reportedly looking to be released on bond after he was arrested back in September for allegedly sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl.

But, not only did a judge not let him out of jail Tuesday — prosecutors announced they were bringing 21 new charges against Vasquez.

Among the new crimes … Vasquez has been hit with 10 counts of child pornography, 10 counts of unlawful contact with a minor and 1 count of corruption of minors.

In court docs, authorities say they found photos and videos of the alleged underage victim in “various stages of nudity” in Vazquez’s phone.

All 21 charges are listed as 3rd-degree felonies … which carry a maximum of 7 years in prison each if Vazquez is convicted.The gossip site reports, Vazquez sent the girl graphic videos and photos. Text messages he sent to her, he reportedly said he wanted to have sex with her again. The texts were discovered by the victim’s mother, and she alerted the police. Investigators identified by Vazquez his “unique and distinguishable” tattoos. According to the authorities, he admitted to the crime during a September 17 interrogation claiming he had “sex but not really” with the young victim. It looks and sounds like it’s a wrap for Vazquez and his professional baseball career. — Photo: John McCoy / Getty

