Kron Moore Stars In BET’s ‘The Oval’

Tyler Perry’s “The Oval” is about newly-elected U.S. President Hunter Franklin and his family when they move into the White House. Kron Moore plays unapologetic as First Lady Victoria Franklin,  and if you watch the BET series, you know that Victoria Franklin always has a master plan.

Her character is a bit of a villain and she says she pulled inspiration from some “women scorned” she’s met in the past, and some characters like “Maleficent” and “Mommy dearest.”

“The Oval,” airs on BET every Wednesday night. Check local listings for time.

