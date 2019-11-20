Tonight’s Democratic presidential debate is being held in Atlanta, Georgia on the Oprah Winfrey Sound Stage at Tyler Perry’s studios. Roland Martin Talks to Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, who says she’s “hoping in the name of Jesus all goes well for the city.”

Bottoms wants the candidates to talk about affordable housing, because it’s a big issue in Atlanta and other major cities in America. She describes it as the inability for “people who stuck with the cities even when the city didn’t stick with them,” to live in their cities.

Martin says this debate is going to be interesting. But, how cool is it that Roland Martin Unfiltered will be streaming the Debate at the White House at Tyler Perry Studios! Tune in to the debate tonight at 9 P.M ET.

Roland Martin: Keisha Lance Bottoms On The Presidential Debate was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris Posted 10 hours ago

Also On 105.3 RnB: