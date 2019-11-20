Dave Chappelle Practices with the Los Angeles Lakers

Comedian and actor Dave Chappelle was the latest guest speaker in Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka‘s “Genius Talks” series.

It was also a chance for Chappelle to enter into LeBron James’ work space the way James once entered his when the basketball superstar took the stage at a comedy event with Chappelle that James arranged for him and his teammates when he played for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

