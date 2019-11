After a seven year boycott, the LGBT community can finally eat Chick-Fil-A again. The company just announced that they’ll no longer be making donations to anti LGBT organizations. So, for the first time in almost a decade Chick-Fil-A isn’t problematic. Of course Chris Paul has a song for that, he sings “it’s raining Chick-Fil-A!”

Jamai Harris Posted 12 hours ago

