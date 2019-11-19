Remember the photo of that sweet 2-year-old girl looking up at the Michelle Obama portrait that went viral? Well, the little girl in that photo, Parker Curry, is now 4 -years-old and a New York Times Best Seller. Jacque Reid goes Inside Her Story with Parker’s mom, Jessica Curry.

Parker Looks Up: An Extraordinary Moment tells the story of little Parker going from being mesmerized by Mrs. Obama’s portrait, to dancing with her.

Jessica Curry says that she never thought that moment “would lead to a children’s book or lead to meeting Michelle Obama,” but she’s so “grateful” that it did. In fact, Jessica didn’t even take the viral photo, she was actually begging Parker to turn around and smile. But, someone in line could see how “fixated,” Parker was and snapped the photo.

Parker Looks Up is a 40 page children’s picture book geared toward kids 4-8, but readers of all ages can enjoy it.

“We’ve loved every single opportunity that we’ve had from the book,” Jessica says, and “Parker loves to talk about her book and she loves to meet new people.”

The book is available wherever books are sold.

Inside Her Story: From A Viral Photo To A New York Times Best Seller was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

