Jay-Z Raises $6 Million For Scholars At His “Shawn Carter Foundation” Gala!

Shawn Carter Foundation Gala

The “Jigga Man” always does it big, but this was a real nice situation. His “Shawn Carter Foundation” which was started by his Mom Gloria held a gala to raise money for post-secondary educational opportunities for scholars according to the Jasmin Brand. Of course the event was star studded (Tyler Perry, Fat Joe, Fabolous, DJ Khaled, Meek Mill, Yo Gotti, Swizz Beatz, etc) & at the end of the night thanked everyone in attendance for raising $6 million dollars. Way to go Jay, & keep looking out for the community!

