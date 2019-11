You know they do this every year, & this year “People” magazine has voted John Legend as the ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ for 2019! Last year the honor was bestowed on the ‘London Lady Killa’ Idris Elba, & the year before ya boy Blake Shelton had it. So congrats to John on the selection, I’m sure his wife Chrissy agrees, & his stock just went up! Hahahaha!!!

