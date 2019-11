Just a month after releasing Jesus is King Kanye West us ready to release a part two.

And this time he is bringing iconic producer Dr.Dre!

Kanye made the announcement via twitter:

Ye and Dre Jesus is King Part II coming soon. pic.twitter.com/wTKFgXQQXQ — ye (@kanyewest) November 18, 2019

Ye will also be releasing an album on Christmas Day entitled ‘ Jesus is Born, A Sunday Service Album’

Kanye is on a roll!

Source: newyorkpost.com

Karen Vaughn Posted 4 hours ago

