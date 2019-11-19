CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Diddy Shares Heartfelt Tribute To Kim Porter On Anniversary Of Her Death

USA P. Diddy Birthday Ball

Source: Rich Lee – PA Images / Getty

It’s been one year since the late model and ex-girlfriend of Diddy, Kim Porter,passed away from pneumonia. With that in mind, the Diddy took to Instagram to share touching tributes in her honor the mother of his children.

 

Diddy Shares Heartfelt Tribute To Kim Porter On Anniversary Of Her Death  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Also On 105.3 RnB:
Videos
Latest
Behind The Scenes: Spike Lee To Direct Hip…
 5 days ago
11.14.19
Idris Elba Wants You To Know That He…
 5 days ago
11.14.19
Racist Content From Disney’s Past Will Be Withheld…
 2 weeks ago
11.07.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close