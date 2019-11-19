Halle Berry Injured Filming Upcoming Thriller ‘Bruised’

Filming for Halle Berry’s upcoming martial arts thriller, Bruised, had to be halted when the star suffered an injury.

Production on the film was slated to take place on Monday, but the shoot had to be rescheduled due to Berry’s injury.

The movie’s executive producer Brian Pitt made it clear that it was “nothing serious”.

“Halle got slightly injured in the fight,” Pitt told NJ Advance Media. “She’s tired. She needed a break.”

In the film, Halle stars as Jackie, or “Justice” – a mixed martial arts fighter who has to work her way back from ruin to reunite with her 6-year-old son, Manny.

