Lil Kim Slams Casting of Naturi Naughton In Decade-old Biggie Biopic

Lil Kim has blasted the filmmakers behind 2009 Biggie Smalls biopic Notorious for picking Naturi Naughton to play her.

During a recent interview with Hollywood Unlocked, she went off on actress Naturi, insisting she was an awful choice.

“I hated everything about that movie,” she raged. “Wasn’t involved in it. I actually had to get my lawyers involved, in which I ended up getting a cheque from it. That was the only reason why, whatever. But it was greenlit and shot without my permission…

“How do you even pick somebody (like Naughton)… I was not OK with that… I would have never picked her. Never, ever, ever. She has nothing in common with me. Nothing… And I don’t like the way she’s been disrespectful about it, because I wasn’t even basically blaming her. But she did a whole documentary coming at me.”

Meanwhile, Naughton has responded to the rapper’s latest blast, posting a shrug emoji on social media and writing:

“In the words of #BiggieSmalls… Mo Money, Mo Problems.”

