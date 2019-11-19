TLC Star Chilli Will Never Totally ‘heal’ From Death Of Lisa ‘Left Eye’ Lopes

TLC singer Chilli doesn’t think she’ll ever fully “heal” following the death of bandmate Lisa ‘Left Eye’ Lopes.

In a recent BBC News interview, Chilli confessed she’s still not over the loss of her friend.

“We felt (her absence) more obviously right after she passed, when we had to continue to work,” “But over the years you heal. And I don’t think you can ever heal 100 percent, ‘cos that’s our sister and we love her.

“But her memory lives on through us, and we don’t look at it as a sad thing any more.”