Blue Ivy Is An Award Winning Song Writer?

The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show

Source: Lester Cohen / Getty

YUP! You read that right and she’s 7! According to AP, Blue Ivy received the Ashford & Simpson Songwriter’s Award at Sunday’s Soul Train Awards. She was put down on the credit for Beyonce’s “Brown Skin Girl”. Blue sings in the beginning and end of the song. Also on the record, Wizkid and St Jhn. Blue Ivy, Beyonce and Jay-z were not there to accept the award. Apparently the song could be nominated for a Grammy too. All the success for her at only 7 years old!

If you haven’t heard the song before, here ya go!

