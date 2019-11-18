YUP! You read that right and she’s 7! According to AP, Blue Ivy received the Ashford & Simpson Songwriter’s Award at Sunday’s Soul Train Awards. She was put down on the credit for Beyonce’s “Brown Skin Girl”. Blue sings in the beginning and end of the song. Also on the record, Wizkid and St Jhn. Blue Ivy, Beyonce and Jay-z were not there to accept the award. Apparently the song could be nominated for a Grammy too. All the success for her at only 7 years old!

If you haven’t heard the song before, here ya go!

Related:Blue Ivy Is A Whole #Mood On The Carters’ Family Vacation

Blue Ivy Is An Award Winning Song Writer? was originally published on radionowindy.com

Dustin Kross Posted 24 hours ago

Also On 105.3 RnB: