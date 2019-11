Sending a ‘Brooklyn sized’ Happy Birthday shout to a real emcee, the F-a, B-o, L-o, U-s….yes!! Hahahaha!!! Since his feature on Lil’ Mo’s “Superwoman” I always thought he was nice, but when I started hearing him (especially on some of DJ Clue’s mixtapes) I was really impressed. He has a strong body of work, & continues to do his thing (I just want to say his “Soul Tapes” series is RIDICULOUS). Enjoy your day Fab!

