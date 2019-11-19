Happy Birthday Mike Epps!

Gotta send a Happy Birthday shout to the brotha Mike Epps! This cat came into the game strong, & had some big shoes to fill. With Chris Tucker gone from the Friday franchise Ice Cube had to get somebody who could really fit in perfectly, & with Mike Epps he did just that. He was hilarious!! Of course this led to many more roles (“Friday After Next”, “All About The Benjamins”, “The Hangover”, “The Hangover III”, etc) & also increased his presence with stand up. I admire that about him as he is one of the few comics that continue to hit the stage regardless of how big they get. He’s still going strong today being that same funny guy. Enjoy your day!

