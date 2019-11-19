CLOSE
Kanye West Announces New Album With Dr. Dre “Jesus Is King II!”

Kanye West is a busy man. From holding his now ever popular ‘Sunday Services’ in various cities to dropping his latest project “Jesus Is King” (which went #1 on the Gospel Charts). Even though he just dropped that album he has announced some major news…..”Jesus Is King II” with Dr. Dre!! That’s right folks, for the first time Dre & the Kan Man are hooking up. I’m excited to see what ‘one of the greatest hip hop producers’ & ‘THE greatest hip hop producer’ will come up with…..good stuff!

