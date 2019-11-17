CLOSE
Joker First R-Rated Film To Make 1B At Global Box Office

“Joker” is now the first R-rated movie to make a billion dollars at the box office.  The origin story of the Batman supervillain crossed the billion-dollar mark in worldwide ticket sales on Friday, a first for an R-rated film.  The second-highest grossing R-rated film of all time is The Matrix Reloaded, which made 828-million dollars in 2003, followed by Deadpool 2 in third place.

In other box office news,  “Ford v.Ferrari” zoomed to first place earning 31-million dollars in its opening weekend.  Coming in second is “Midway” — which sold nearly nine-million-bucks worth of tickets in its second week of release in the U.S. and Canada.  The latest version of “Charlie’s Angels” earned just over eight-and-a-half-dollars in its debut weekend.  Rounding out this week’s Top Five are “Playing with Fire” and “Last Christmas.”

(Source-The Hollywood Reporter)

