will.i.am Accuses Flight Attendant Of Racism

Noise-canceling headphones can expose racists? Rapper/producer will.i.am is accusing a flight attendant of racism on a recent flight from Brisbane to Sydney.

I’m currently on a flight from Brisbane to Sydney. I’m sorry to say me and my group have experienced they worse service due to a overly aggressive flight attendant… I don’t want to believe she racist.

But she has clearly aimed all her frustrations only at the people of colour — will.i.am (@iamwill) November 16, 2019

The Black Eyed Peas rapper took to Twitter to detail what happened. Apparently, it all started when passengers were told to put away their electronics, but will didn’t hear the message thanks to using noise-canceling headphones while he was making beats on his laptop.

Despite claiming to immediately comply when he was tapped on the shoulder, will.i.am felt he and coincidentally other passengers of color were treated rudely.

“I’m currently on a flight from Brisbane to Sydney. I’m sorry to say me and my group have experienced they [sic] worse service due to a overly aggressive flight attendant…,” he tweeted on Friday, Nov. 15. “I don’t want to believe she racist. But she has clearly aimed all her frustrations only at the people of colour.”

Even worse, will.i.am was greeted by five police officers at the airport. He went on to reveal the flight attendant’s name while calling out the airline, Qantas.

This is how your greeted when you land from Brisbane to Sydney flying @qantas with a #RacistFlightattendant named Lorraine Marshall…She sent the police after me bacause I couldn’t hear the P.A while making beats on the plane wearing noise canceling headphones… pic.twitter.com/9xT7WqTUoO — will.i.am (@iamwill) November 16, 2019

Sharing the flight attendant’s name caused debate about whether will.i.a, took things too far. But he was adamant that he was using Twitter to file his complaint and that he wasn’t the only one to experience maltreatment. He also noted that the police let him go after numerous fellow passengers co-signed the flight attendant’s ill behavior.

The airline issued its own statement, saying it would follow up but took no accountability.

“There was a misunderstanding on board, which seems to have been exacerbated by will.i.am wearing noise cancelling headphones and not being able to hear instructions from crew,” a spokesman said per News.Com.Au. “We completely reject the suggestion this had anything to do with race. We’ll be following up with will.i.am and wish him well for the rest of the tour.”

If it looks like racism, sounds like racism and smells like racism, it’s probably racism.

Peep will.i.am’s tweets below.

.@Qantas Your #RacistFlightattendant was beyond rude & took it to the next level by calling the police on me. thank god the other passengers testified that SHE was out of Control 🙏🏿 the police finally let me go. imagine if the police were as aggressive as Lorraine Marshall 😵 — will.i.am (@iamwill) November 16, 2019

I’m sorry? Is callin the police on a passenger for not hearing he P.A due to wearing noise canceling headphones appropriate? If didn’t put away my laptop “in a rapid 2min time” I’d understand. I did comply quickly & politely, only to be greeted by police. I think I was targeted https://t.co/8WVIuMKXJa — will.i.am (@iamwill) November 16, 2019

No one said she was a white supremest… I said she singled every person of colourbin the flight and gave them a hard time…and went to the extreme of calling the police on me when I did nothing wrong…other passengers on the flight agreed that she was out of hand… https://t.co/fyh6DUb9F8 — will.i.am (@iamwill) November 16, 2019

I was intimidated by 5 police officers when I landed…for what? 🤷🏿‍♂️ I put away my laptop when she asked…why would she feel threatened by me to call the police? What did I do wrong? I wasn’t out of hand.. I was polite & did what she asked… now you’re asking me to take abuse? https://t.co/1390ThymY3 — will.i.am (@iamwill) November 16, 2019

Please do not send Hate…This type of disrespect and name calling is uncalled for…I don’t support abuse & attacks like this…I hope that everyone can be more compassionate & understanding towards one another…because it was the lack of compassion that caused this #noH8 pic.twitter.com/zNwoIyyaBP — will.i.am (@iamwill) November 16, 2019

I don’t regret my actions of taking to public to speak for the other for those who don’t have the voice who felt the same disrespect… I am saddened that People chose to spread hate and attack… there were other people on the flight were disrespected https://t.co/IUy0hvETso https://t.co/V41bexQHjU — will.i.am (@iamwill) November 16, 2019

Have a goodnight…Twitter is the people’s tool…rich and poor…a tool to use when things go wrong…it allows people can FEEL directly from the people that have FEELINGS…today I FELT discrimination…and I spoke for all the other people who are voiceless https://t.co/mZnXmVp0CT — will.i.am (@iamwill) November 16, 2019

If I did something wrong….or if I was the slightest bit rude to a FAN or a journalist during work, I would be publicly named…this is what Twitter is for…we are supposed to call out wrong doings so we can have a safer more compassionate world https://t.co/au4ibWeqWY — will.i.am (@iamwill) November 16, 2019

