Get Ready For ‘Beverly Hills Cop 4’ with Eddie Murphy Back as Axel Foley!

On the set of Beverly Hills Cop II

Source: Sunset Boulevard / Getty

Eddie Murphy is on a roll.

In addition to a planned return to stand-up, and not to mention hosting Saturday Night Live again in December, which will mark the first time he’s appeared on a regular episode since 1984, and filming the long-awaited sequel to 1988’s Coming to America, the popular actor and comedian is bringing back another piece of 1980’s nostalgia he was involved in.

Murphy is going to reprise his role as Axel Foley in the fourth installment of Beverly Hills Cop.

From Complex:

Netflix is preparing to make a sequel to the popular films and they’re bringing back Eddie Murphy to reprise his starring role. According to The Hollywood Reporterthe streaming giant and Paramount agreed to a one-time licensing deal to produce the fourth installment.

The streaming giant is hoping to add to the $736 million total that the first three Cop movies have made between 1984 and ’94.  It is also part of a new partnership between Viacom, Paramount, and Netflix.

No word on when Beverly Hills Cop IV will come out, but we will be on the look out.

We also hope to hear this in the new sequel:

 

