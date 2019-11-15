CLOSE
Spike Lee To Direct Hip Hop Version Of ‘Romeo & Juliet’

Academy Award-winning director Spike Lee is taking a classic piece of literature by William Shakespeare and giving it a hip-hop twist. According to sources, Lee recently closes a deal with Legendary Pictures to direct “Prince of Cats,” which is billed as an 80s-set hip-hop take on Romeo & Juliet. The film will center around Tybalt, Juliet’s cousin, and his Capulet brothers as they dive into the underworld of “Da People’s Republic of Brooklyn.” The news comes after Lee won his first Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay for the BlacKkKlansman.

(Source-The Hollywood Reporter)

 

Spike Lee To Direct Hip Hop Version Of ‘Romeo & Juliet’  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

