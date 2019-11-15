The answer is a resounding YES ladies & gentleman!!! Comedian, actress, & show host Mo’Nique is suing Netflix for what she calls “race based discrimination” according to eurweb. Now of course this goes back to her beef with the mega company over her being offered $500,000 for a stand up special, & Amy Shumer being offered $11 million (which she took). I wish Mo the best, but this one is going to be hard to prove. Especially since Netflix has given deals to numerous comedians who are minorities, some of them being WOMEN. Oh well….we’ll see how this one plays out!

