CLOSE
Uncategorized
Home

Mo’nique Is Suing Netflix?!?

Premiere Of Universal's 'Almost Christmas' - Arrivals

The answer is a resounding YES ladies & gentleman!!! Comedian, actress, & show host Mo’Nique is suing Netflix for what she calls “race based discrimination” according to eurweb. Now of course this goes back to her beef with the mega company over her being offered $500,000 for a stand up special, & Amy Shumer being offered $11 million (which she took). I wish Mo the best, but this one is going to be hard to prove. Especially since Netflix has given deals to numerous comedians who are minorities, some of them being WOMEN. Oh well….we’ll see how this one plays out!

Also On 105.3 RnB:
Videos
Latest
Racist Content From Disney’s Past Will Be Withheld…
 1 week ago
11.07.19
From Tracee Ellis Ross To Vince Staples &…
 1 week ago
11.07.19
Trump’s Handsy Hug With A Washington Nationals Player…
 1 week ago
11.04.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close