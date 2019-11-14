When Bishop Vashti Murphy McKenzie was elected Bishop of the African Methodist Episcopal Church, she became the first woman elected to this position in the denomination’s 232-year history. Now, she is working to empower other women.

On November 21-23, 2019, McKenzie will host the Selah Leadership Encounter for Women in Dallas. She calls it “a community of women that want to resource other women.” She encourages woman of all ages to attend the event, because sometimes to see how far you can go you just need a little inspiration.

Speakers include, Becky Davis, Pinky Cole, Dr. Cynthia Hale, and Erica Campbell. Visit Vashtimckenzie.com to register or see dates for upcoming events.

Bishop Vashti Murphy McKenzie Talks About The Selah Leadership Encounter For Women 2019 was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris Posted 9 hours ago

Also On 105.3 RnB: