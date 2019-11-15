Shout out to Alicia Keys who has been chosen for the second year in a row to host the Grammys.

This will be the 62nd year for the Grammys. The nominees for 2020 will be announced November 20th.

In a statement given Alicia Keys says,

At first, I did think last year was a one-time thing, but when the opportunity came back around, there was no question about returning as host. Last year was such a powerful experience for me. Not only did I feel the love in the room, but I felt it from around the world and it confirmed the healing and unifying power of music.

Alicia Keys to Host 2019 Grammy Awards

Alicia Keys Speaks Out On Son’s Rainbow Manicure

Source: essence.com

Alicia Keys Will Host The Grammys For The Second Year In A Row was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Karen Vaughn Posted 7 hours ago

Also On 105.3 RnB: