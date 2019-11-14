CLOSE
LISTEN: Taylor Swift Drops ‘Lover’ Remix with Shawn Mendes

It’s November 13th! We should’ve known something special was coming on Taylor’s lucky 13 day. Prepare to be swept off your feet by this gorgeous remix of Taylor Swift’s ‘Lover’ with Shawn Mendes – or as Taylor calls it, a “collaborashawn.” Shawn, his charm, and his voice are perfect for this song! I think I’m now a fan of this more than the original. Taylor shared a video on Twitter along with the release saying that “he has taken ‘Lover’ and he has re-written parts of it, which I think is so important because I love him as a writer.”

Check out the full song!

