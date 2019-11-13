CLOSE
WATCH: Halsey Performs Stripped Down Version of ‘Graveyard’

Halsey’s voice is so incredible!  She puts her vocals front and center in a new stripped down version of her latest single “Graveyard.”  Not only are her vocals beautiful, the video is shot beautifully too!  The candles and flowers surrounding her create a perfect setting for her vocals to shine.  Check out the performance below.

Halsey was recently asked by a fan if her much anticipated upcoming album, Manic, was going to be better than her last album, Badlands.  Halsey responded stating, “My friends and I think so. It’s just a different thing. It’s sooooooo real.”

Graveyard” is set to be included on Manic, which is set to be released January 17th, 2020.

 

